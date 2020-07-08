3902 Vista Campana North #46.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access yoga

****2 bed / 1.5 bath Unit in 55+ Oceana Community - Available NOW*** - This 2 bed / 1.5 bath unit in the popular Oceana community in Oceanside, CA. Located just minutes from dining, shopping, schools, freeways and the beach. Features include:



-Active, safe, and friendly community for 55+

-Monthly planned activities including yoga, exercise classes, entertainment, karaoke, and much more!

-1-car garage and 1 covered carport space

-Private patio

-Community pool, spa, and recreation room

-Living room has pretty laminate flooring and carpet in both bedrooms

-Kitchen comes with all appliances and casual dining space

-Washer/dryer included

-Basic cable, water, sewer, and trash included

-SDGE and internet is tenant's responsibility

-Pets accepted



Available for in-person and virtual showings.



Available NOW. $1,700/mo rent. $1,900 deposit. Month-to-month lease term. Tenant required to have renter's insurance.



(RLNE5799500)