3902 Vista Campana North #46.
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

3902 Vista Campana North #46

3902 Vista Campana North · No Longer Available
Location

3902 Vista Campana North, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
****2 bed / 1.5 bath Unit in 55+ Oceana Community - Available NOW*** - This 2 bed / 1.5 bath unit in the popular Oceana community in Oceanside, CA. Located just minutes from dining, shopping, schools, freeways and the beach. Features include:

-Active, safe, and friendly community for 55+
-Monthly planned activities including yoga, exercise classes, entertainment, karaoke, and much more!
-1-car garage and 1 covered carport space
-Private patio
-Community pool, spa, and recreation room
-Living room has pretty laminate flooring and carpet in both bedrooms
-Kitchen comes with all appliances and casual dining space
-Washer/dryer included
-Basic cable, water, sewer, and trash included
-SDGE and internet is tenant's responsibility
-Pets accepted

Available for in-person and virtual showings.

Available NOW. $1,700/mo rent. $1,900 deposit. Month-to-month lease term. Tenant required to have renter's insurance.

(RLNE5799500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3902 Vista Campana North #46 have any available units?
3902 Vista Campana North #46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3902 Vista Campana North #46 have?
Some of 3902 Vista Campana North #46's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3902 Vista Campana North #46 currently offering any rent specials?
3902 Vista Campana North #46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3902 Vista Campana North #46 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3902 Vista Campana North #46 is pet friendly.
Does 3902 Vista Campana North #46 offer parking?
Yes, 3902 Vista Campana North #46 offers parking.
Does 3902 Vista Campana North #46 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3902 Vista Campana North #46 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3902 Vista Campana North #46 have a pool?
Yes, 3902 Vista Campana North #46 has a pool.
Does 3902 Vista Campana North #46 have accessible units?
No, 3902 Vista Campana North #46 does not have accessible units.
Does 3902 Vista Campana North #46 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3902 Vista Campana North #46 does not have units with dishwashers.

