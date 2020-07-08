3902 Vista Campana North #46.

Amenities
****2 bed / 1.5 bath Unit in 55+ Oceana Community - Available NOW*** - This 2 bed / 1.5 bath unit in the popular Oceana community in Oceanside, CA. Located just minutes from dining, shopping, schools, freeways and the beach. Features include:
-Active, safe, and friendly community for 55+
-Monthly planned activities including yoga, exercise classes, entertainment, karaoke, and much more!
-1-car garage and 1 covered carport space
-Private patio
-Community pool, spa, and recreation room
-Living room has pretty laminate flooring and carpet in both bedrooms
-Kitchen comes with all appliances and casual dining space
-Washer/dryer included
-Basic cable, water, sewer, and trash included
-SDGE and internet is tenant's responsibility
-Pets accepted
Available for in-person and virtual showings.
Available NOW. $1,700/mo rent. $1,900 deposit. Month-to-month lease term. Tenant required to have renter's insurance.
(RLNE5799500)