Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3895 Spanish Oak Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3895 Spanish Oak Ct.

3895 Spanish Oaks Court · No Longer Available
Location

3895 Spanish Oaks Court, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quaint Single Family Home in Quiet Cul-De-Sac of San Luis Rey Neighborhood! - AVAILABLE NOW. TRY OUR SELF SHOWING FEATURE, NO NEED TO WAIT FOR AN APPOINTMENT:

This adorable 3 bed/2 bath home is move-in ready and located in a quiet cul-de-sac of the San Luis Rey Neighborhood. Spacious backyard with playset, hardwood flooring, and 2-car garage. Conveniently located near Highway 76 and Mission Ave, you are never far from parks, shopping, and restaurants.

- Washer/Dryer
- Refrigerator
- Large Back Yard
- 2 Car Garage
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Single Story
- Owner will discount rent $50 per month for 12 months with out painting.

**Note the home is getting the floors refinished**

TERMS: 1 year lease

APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $40.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a non smoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your well behaved pet for additional deposit PER pet. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance. Photo of pet(s) should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This property is on a self showing lockbox.

- PARKING: 2 Car Garage

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Sorry, we do not accept section 8*

5th Avenue Property Management
CABRE 01904403

(RLNE1901200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. have any available units?
3895 Spanish Oak Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. have?
Some of 3895 Spanish Oak Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3895 Spanish Oak Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. offers parking.
Does 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. have a pool?
No, 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3895 Spanish Oak Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
