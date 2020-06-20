3895 Spanish Oak Ct.

Amenities

Quaint Single Family Home in Quiet Cul-De-Sac of San Luis Rey Neighborhood! - AVAILABLE NOW. TRY OUR SELF SHOWING FEATURE, NO NEED TO WAIT FOR AN APPOINTMENT:



This adorable 3 bed/2 bath home is move-in ready and located in a quiet cul-de-sac of the San Luis Rey Neighborhood. Spacious backyard with playset, hardwood flooring, and 2-car garage. Conveniently located near Highway 76 and Mission Ave, you are never far from parks, shopping, and restaurants.



- Washer/Dryer

- Refrigerator

- Large Back Yard

- 2 Car Garage

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Single Story

- Owner will discount rent $50 per month for 12 months with out painting.



**Note the home is getting the floors refinished**



TERMS: 1 year lease



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $40.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a non smoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.



- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your well behaved pet for additional deposit PER pet. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance. Photo of pet(s) should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: This property is on a self showing lockbox.



- PARKING: 2 Car Garage



- UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Sorry, we do not accept section 8*



5th Avenue Property Management

CABRE 01904403



(RLNE1901200)