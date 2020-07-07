3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

KEY OF SAN DIEGO property management company is representing a great updated 2 bed/2 bath apartment . laminate floors, upgraded countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Bedrooms are carpeted.

Includes Washer/Dryer as well as Refrigerator, microwave, stove.

Parking – 1 garage and 1 assigned space.

Condo community area has a jacuzzi and swimming pool and bar-b-ques. Upper level. Balcony. Move-in special - $500 off the first month's rent.

Tenant requirements:

No eviction history

No smoking

Pet deposit $250 refundable

Just small dogs are allowed.

$1,000 damage deposit

No application fee.

Contact 858-500-009 Tatyana