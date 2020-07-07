All apartments in Oceanside
Location

3884 San Ramon Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
KEY OF SAN DIEGO property management company is representing a great updated 2 bed/2 bath apartment . laminate floors, upgraded countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Bedrooms are carpeted.
Includes Washer/Dryer as well as Refrigerator, microwave, stove.
Parking – 1 garage and 1 assigned space.
Condo community area has a jacuzzi and swimming pool and bar-b-ques. Upper level. Balcony. Move-in special - $500 off the first month's rent.
Tenant requirements:
No eviction history
No smoking
Pet deposit $250 refundable
Just small dogs are allowed.
$1,000 damage deposit
No application fee.
Contact 858-500-009 Tatyana

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 have any available units?
3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 have?
Some of 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 offers parking.
Does 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 has a pool.
Does 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

