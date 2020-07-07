3884 San Ramon Drive #4 - 1

Amenities
KEY OF SAN DIEGO property management company is representing a great updated 2 bed/2 bath apartment . laminate floors, upgraded countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Bedrooms are carpeted.
Includes Washer/Dryer as well as Refrigerator, microwave, stove.
Parking – 1 garage and 1 assigned space.
Condo community area has a jacuzzi and swimming pool and bar-b-ques. Upper level. Balcony. Move-in special - $500 off the first month's rent.
Tenant requirements:
No eviction history
No smoking
Pet deposit $250 refundable
Just small dogs are allowed.
$1,000 damage deposit
No application fee.
Contact 858-500-009 Tatyana