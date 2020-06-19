All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:45 AM

3755 Vista Campana N Unit 27

3755 Vista Campana North · No Longer Available
Location

3755 Vista Campana North, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
55+ Senior Community home for Rent
3755 Vista Campana N. #27
Oceanside, CA 92057

2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1 Assigned Carport and Open Parking
1100 sq. ft.
Laundry Room
Pets on Approval
Community has Pool, Spa and Dog Park
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate

This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Master bedroom has 2 closets and access to the covered patio. The Master Bath has a separate standing shower. The second bathroom has the tub. It has a huge living room that opens to an outdoor enclosed sitting area. The complex has a pool, spa and dog park. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convenience Feature), Formal Dining Area, and Grand High Ceilings, The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Text me for the Fastest Response
SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

