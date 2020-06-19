3755 Vista Campana N Unit 27

Amenities

55+ Senior Community home for Rent

3755 Vista Campana N. #27

Oceanside, CA 92057



2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

1 Assigned Carport and Open Parking

1100 sq. ft.

Laundry Room

Pets on Approval

Community has Pool, Spa and Dog Park

Few Miles to Camp Pendleton

Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate



This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Master bedroom has 2 closets and access to the covered patio. The Master Bath has a separate standing shower. The second bathroom has the tub. It has a huge living room that opens to an outdoor enclosed sitting area. The complex has a pool, spa and dog park. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convenience Feature), Formal Dining Area, and Grand High Ceilings, The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..



Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-525-6893

Text me for the Fastest Response

SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi