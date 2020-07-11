3755 Carnegie Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3bd/2ba Single Story Home in Mira Costa Estates. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1212 sq ft. home. is a single story with brand new flooring throughout, 2 car garage. Home sits on a corner lot. Large outside deck for entertaining. Living room with fireplace. Landscape gardener included. Owner requires renters insurance. Located near Mira Costa College, 78 freeway, shopping, dining, minutes to the beach!



Small dogs under 25lbs may be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and $50/mo. pet rent. No fridge, washer/dryer hookups.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4951479)