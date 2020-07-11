All apartments in Oceanside
3755 Carnegie Drive
3755 Carnegie Drive

3755 Carnegie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3755 Carnegie Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3bd/2ba Single Story Home in Mira Costa Estates. - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1212 sq ft. home. is a single story with brand new flooring throughout, 2 car garage. Home sits on a corner lot. Large outside deck for entertaining. Living room with fireplace. Landscape gardener included. Owner requires renters insurance. Located near Mira Costa College, 78 freeway, shopping, dining, minutes to the beach!

Small dogs under 25lbs may be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and $50/mo. pet rent. No fridge, washer/dryer hookups.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4951479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3755 Carnegie Drive have any available units?
3755 Carnegie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3755 Carnegie Drive have?
Some of 3755 Carnegie Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3755 Carnegie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3755 Carnegie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3755 Carnegie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3755 Carnegie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3755 Carnegie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3755 Carnegie Drive offers parking.
Does 3755 Carnegie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3755 Carnegie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3755 Carnegie Drive have a pool?
No, 3755 Carnegie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3755 Carnegie Drive have accessible units?
No, 3755 Carnegie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3755 Carnegie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3755 Carnegie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
