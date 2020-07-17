All apartments in Oceanside
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

372 Spring Canyon Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 372 Spring Canyon Way · Avail. now

$2,955

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Two Story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Home! - Virtual showings only at this time for inquires. In person showings done with receipt of qualifying applications; fees refundable if not processed. See video walk through at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSJoMrty3Os and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Myb8e1jzobs. Applications are done online at: https://www.mclainproperties.com/long-term-rentals/

Gated community. This two story home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, over 2,200 sq ft. 2 car garage, large and open kitchen with full pantry, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, lots of cabinet and counter space, custom shelving and storage in closets, full baths with double vanity sinks and jacuzzi tub, back patio with green space, persimmon tree, and room for BBQ, washer and dryer gas hookups, community pool, spa, basketball court, playground and park. Great location with easy 76 freeway access, minutes to the beach, and close to shopping and dining. All bedrooms are on second level.

Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Landscaper provided by Owners. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Sorry, no pets considered. Fridge/washer/dryer not provided. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4138286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 Spring Canyon Way have any available units?
372 Spring Canyon Way has a unit available for $2,955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 372 Spring Canyon Way have?
Some of 372 Spring Canyon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 Spring Canyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
372 Spring Canyon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 Spring Canyon Way pet-friendly?
No, 372 Spring Canyon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 372 Spring Canyon Way offer parking?
Yes, 372 Spring Canyon Way offers parking.
Does 372 Spring Canyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 372 Spring Canyon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 Spring Canyon Way have a pool?
Yes, 372 Spring Canyon Way has a pool.
Does 372 Spring Canyon Way have accessible units?
No, 372 Spring Canyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 372 Spring Canyon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 372 Spring Canyon Way has units with dishwashers.
