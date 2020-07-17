372 Spring Canyon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Two Story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Home! - Virtual showings only at this time for inquires. In person showings done with receipt of qualifying applications; fees refundable if not processed. See video walk through at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NSJoMrty3Os and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Myb8e1jzobs. Applications are done online at: https://www.mclainproperties.com/long-term-rentals/



Gated community. This two story home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, over 2,200 sq ft. 2 car garage, large and open kitchen with full pantry, gas range, microwave, dishwasher, lots of cabinet and counter space, custom shelving and storage in closets, full baths with double vanity sinks and jacuzzi tub, back patio with green space, persimmon tree, and room for BBQ, washer and dryer gas hookups, community pool, spa, basketball court, playground and park. Great location with easy 76 freeway access, minutes to the beach, and close to shopping and dining. All bedrooms are on second level.



Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Landscaper provided by Owners. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Sorry, no pets considered. Fridge/washer/dryer not provided. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



