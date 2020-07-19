Amenities

3697 North Way Available 02/08/19 Charming Home in 55+ Costa Serena Senior Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This home is located in the beautiful 55+ community of Costa Serena in Oceanside. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new carpet, paint and blinds. Attached single care garage, with storage. Private covered patio has valley view. Single, small pet with prior approval will be considered.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,238



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 35 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Private Patios

Evening Lights

Non-Smoking Property

Easy Freeway Access

Stove

Microwave

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal

Eat in kitchen

Patio

1 Story

Storage space

Laundry Hook-ups

1 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Valley View

Faux Wood Blinds



SCHOOLS:

N/A 55+ Coominity



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3697-North-Way-Oceanside-CA-92056-1764/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



