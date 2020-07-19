Amenities
3697 North Way Available 02/08/19 Charming Home in 55+ Costa Serena Senior Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This home is located in the beautiful 55+ community of Costa Serena in Oceanside. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new carpet, paint and blinds. Attached single care garage, with storage. Private covered patio has valley view. Single, small pet with prior approval will be considered.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,238
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Private Patios
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Eat in kitchen
Patio
1 Story
Storage space
Laundry Hook-ups
1 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Valley View
Faux Wood Blinds
SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Coominity
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3697-North-Way-Oceanside-CA-92056-1764/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE3799672)