All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3697 North Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3697 North Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3697 North Way

3697 North Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3697 North Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3697 North Way Available 02/08/19 Charming Home in 55+ Costa Serena Senior Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This home is located in the beautiful 55+ community of Costa Serena in Oceanside. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new carpet, paint and blinds. Attached single care garage, with storage. Private covered patio has valley view. Single, small pet with prior approval will be considered.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,238

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Private Patios
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Stove
Microwave
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Eat in kitchen
Patio
1 Story
Storage space
Laundry Hook-ups
1 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Valley View
Faux Wood Blinds

SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Coominity

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3697-North-Way-Oceanside-CA-92056-1764/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3799672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3697 North Way have any available units?
3697 North Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3697 North Way have?
Some of 3697 North Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3697 North Way currently offering any rent specials?
3697 North Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3697 North Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3697 North Way is pet friendly.
Does 3697 North Way offer parking?
Yes, 3697 North Way offers parking.
Does 3697 North Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3697 North Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3697 North Way have a pool?
No, 3697 North Way does not have a pool.
Does 3697 North Way have accessible units?
No, 3697 North Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3697 North Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3697 North Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Piazza D' Oro
3402 Piazza De Oro Way, Ste. 110
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego