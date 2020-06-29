All apartments in Oceanside
3688 Harvard Dr

3688 Harvard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3688 Harvard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Victoria Hempel, Premiere Properties Mngt 760-445-7414 VEH@cox.net BRE #1414478

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3688 Harvard Dr have any available units?
3688 Harvard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3688 Harvard Dr have?
Some of 3688 Harvard Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3688 Harvard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3688 Harvard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3688 Harvard Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3688 Harvard Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3688 Harvard Dr offer parking?
No, 3688 Harvard Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3688 Harvard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3688 Harvard Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3688 Harvard Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3688 Harvard Dr has a pool.
Does 3688 Harvard Dr have accessible units?
No, 3688 Harvard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3688 Harvard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3688 Harvard Dr has units with dishwashers.
