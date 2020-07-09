All apartments in Oceanside
3649 Harvard Dr

3649 Harvard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3649 Harvard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Town House for Rent
3649 Harvard
Oceanside, CA 92056

2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
1300 sq. ft.
Walk in Closet
Owner pays the Trash & HOA fee
Inside Laundry Room
Pets on Approval
Patio
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate

The 2 story end unit location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge walk in closet. The Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The kitchen has breakfast nook and bar for 4 chairs and is open to the living room. The complex has a pool. The home has a Dishwasher, Stove, Washer/Dryer hookups (Super Nice Convince Feature), Dining Area, Living Room, Fireplace, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Text me for the Fastest Response
SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3649 Harvard Dr have any available units?
3649 Harvard Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3649 Harvard Dr have?
Some of 3649 Harvard Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3649 Harvard Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3649 Harvard Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3649 Harvard Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3649 Harvard Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3649 Harvard Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3649 Harvard Dr offers parking.
Does 3649 Harvard Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3649 Harvard Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3649 Harvard Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3649 Harvard Dr has a pool.
Does 3649 Harvard Dr have accessible units?
No, 3649 Harvard Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3649 Harvard Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3649 Harvard Dr has units with dishwashers.

