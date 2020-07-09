3649 Harvard Dr

Amenities
Town House for Rent
3649 Harvard
Oceanside, CA 92056
2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
1300 sq. ft.
Walk in Closet
Owner pays the Trash & HOA fee
Inside Laundry Room
Pets on Approval
Patio
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate
The 2 story end unit location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge walk in closet. The Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The kitchen has breakfast nook and bar for 4 chairs and is open to the living room. The complex has a pool. The home has a Dishwasher, Stove, Washer/Dryer hookups (Super Nice Convince Feature), Dining Area, Living Room, Fireplace, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action
Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Text me for the Fastest Response
SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi