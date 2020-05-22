All apartments in Oceanside
3644 Mira Pacific Drive

3644 Mira Pacific Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3644 Mira Pacific Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
55 or Older senior community! 2 Bedroom, one bath home in the Costa Serena community in Oceanside. New carpet and paint! Kitchen has been upgraded, and includes built in microwave, gas range and oven, and dishwasher. Low maintenance front yard. Back yard has a covered patio. One car attached garage. Washer and dryer hook ups off the kitchen. Sorry, No Pets!!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 Mira Pacific Drive have any available units?
3644 Mira Pacific Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3644 Mira Pacific Drive have?
Some of 3644 Mira Pacific Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3644 Mira Pacific Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3644 Mira Pacific Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 Mira Pacific Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3644 Mira Pacific Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3644 Mira Pacific Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3644 Mira Pacific Drive offers parking.
Does 3644 Mira Pacific Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3644 Mira Pacific Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 Mira Pacific Drive have a pool?
No, 3644 Mira Pacific Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3644 Mira Pacific Drive have accessible units?
No, 3644 Mira Pacific Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 Mira Pacific Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3644 Mira Pacific Drive has units with dishwashers.
