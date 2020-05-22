3644 Mira Pacific Drive

Amenities

55 or Older senior community! 2 Bedroom, one bath home in the Costa Serena community in Oceanside. New carpet and paint! Kitchen has been upgraded, and includes built in microwave, gas range and oven, and dishwasher. Low maintenance front yard. Back yard has a covered patio. One car attached garage. Washer and dryer hook ups off the kitchen. Sorry, No Pets!!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

