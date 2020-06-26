360 La Purisma Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Oceanside 4 Bed 3 Bath Available Now - - 2564 sq ft stunner in the coveted Mission Terrace community! This beauty features incredible entertainers remodeled kitchen, new flooring, backsplash refinished cabinets with quiet close doors & drawers and stainless steel appliances!



Huge pantry and seating for 10+. Huge separate living room and family room with cozy fireplace and negotiable custom bar and pool table.



All 3 bathrooms remodeled as well. New rustic vanities, light and plumbing fixtures, tile work and paint.



Call or text 760-690-6707 for showing times.



(RLNE5116637)