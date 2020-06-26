All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

360 La Purisma Way

360 La Purisma Way · No Longer Available
Location

360 La Purisma Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool table
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Oceanside 4 Bed 3 Bath Available Now - - 2564 sq ft stunner in the coveted Mission Terrace community! This beauty features incredible entertainers remodeled kitchen, new flooring, backsplash refinished cabinets with quiet close doors & drawers and stainless steel appliances!

Huge pantry and seating for 10+. Huge separate living room and family room with cozy fireplace and negotiable custom bar and pool table.

All 3 bathrooms remodeled as well. New rustic vanities, light and plumbing fixtures, tile work and paint.

Call or text 760-690-6707 for showing times.

(RLNE5116637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 La Purisma Way have any available units?
360 La Purisma Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 La Purisma Way have?
Some of 360 La Purisma Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 La Purisma Way currently offering any rent specials?
360 La Purisma Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 La Purisma Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 La Purisma Way is pet friendly.
Does 360 La Purisma Way offer parking?
No, 360 La Purisma Way does not offer parking.
Does 360 La Purisma Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 La Purisma Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 La Purisma Way have a pool?
No, 360 La Purisma Way does not have a pool.
Does 360 La Purisma Way have accessible units?
No, 360 La Purisma Way does not have accessible units.
Does 360 La Purisma Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 La Purisma Way does not have units with dishwashers.
