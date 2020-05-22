3567 Boussock Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage

Best location in this 55 plus Oceana complex with views of the green belt and just across the street from the clubhouse and pool. Beautiful single story end unit that has been remodeled and freshly painted with new carpet. One car garage plus carport. Washer and dryer included. Central heating and air condition. Move-in ready and professionally cleaned.