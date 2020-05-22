3567 Boussock Lane

Best location in this 55 plus Oceana complex with views of the green belt and just across the street from the clubhouse and pool. Beautiful single story end unit that has been remodeled and freshly painted with new carpet. One car garage plus carport. Washer and dryer included. Central heating and air condition. Move-in ready and professionally cleaned.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
