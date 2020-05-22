All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated January 24 2020

3567 Boussock Lane

3567 Boussock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3567 Boussock Lane, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Best location in this 55 plus Oceana complex with views of the green belt and just across the street from the clubhouse and pool. Beautiful single story end unit that has been remodeled and freshly painted with new carpet. One car garage plus carport. Washer and dryer included. Central heating and air condition. Move-in ready and professionally cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3567 Boussock Lane have any available units?
3567 Boussock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3567 Boussock Lane have?
Some of 3567 Boussock Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3567 Boussock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3567 Boussock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3567 Boussock Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3567 Boussock Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3567 Boussock Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3567 Boussock Lane offers parking.
Does 3567 Boussock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3567 Boussock Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3567 Boussock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3567 Boussock Lane has a pool.
Does 3567 Boussock Lane have accessible units?
No, 3567 Boussock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3567 Boussock Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3567 Boussock Lane has units with dishwashers.

