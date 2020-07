Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 BD/2 BD/2 Car Garage and Boat or R/V PARKING - Peaceful family home in Oceanside suburbs. Close to the 78 and Mira Costa College, but away from the traffic. PLENTY OF PARKING! 2 car garage, plus gated/paved parking on the side of the house will easily accommodate your R/V or boat!



To schedule a showing, please call: (760) 518-5664



Pacific Property Management



(RLNE1893153)