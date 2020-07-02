3509 Paseo De Colombo Unit 57

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage tennis court

2BR/2BA Condo In Gated Community! Pool! 1 Car Garage! Washer/Dryer! Water/Sewer/Trash Included! - $2200 per month

$2000 Security Deposit, Additional pet deposit $250-500



Address: 3509 Paseo De Colombo #57



Available May 1st, 2020.



Features:

*2 Bedrooms

*2 Baths

*1 Car Detached Garage and Assigned Spot

*All Appliances Included

*Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Fridge

*Washer/Dryer

*Close to Shopping, Schools, Freeway, Beach, and Camp Pendleton.

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit and owner approval.



If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



Great Location! 2 bd/ba lower level condo! Right by the 78, very close to the beach and to the Hwy 5. Gated community with gym, 2x swimming pools, tennis court and dog training area. 1100 square feet, living room, dinning area and nice kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, Washer/dryer provided. Very modern updates in the last year include flooring, paint, bathrooms and kitchen. Pets ok with owner approval and additional deposit.



(RLNE5139831)