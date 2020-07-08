346 La Soledad Way

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BR IN QUIET FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 284273
A beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath home designed in California coastal style with large open spaces, dark wood floors, wide baseboards, and white kitchen and moldings. Peaceful home in quiet neighborhood backs up to secluded hillside. Very close to shopping, restaurants, and good schools.
*New paint and flooring
*2564 square feet
*Large bedrooms all with walk in closets
*Huge master bedroom and bathroom suite with enormous walk in closet
*2 car garage
*Laundry room with washer and dryer
*Backyard patio, lawn, and flagstone pathway
*Includes gardener
*Walk to Community Park with tot lot
$3000 rent, 1 yr lease, 1 month deposit
Small pet OK with extra deposit
Non-smoking only
