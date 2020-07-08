346 La Soledad Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground garage

Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BR IN QUIET FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 284273



A beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath home designed in California coastal style with large open spaces, dark wood floors, wide baseboards, and white kitchen and moldings. Peaceful home in quiet neighborhood backs up to secluded hillside. Very close to shopping, restaurants, and good schools.



Call (858) 429-8339 or email to schedule an appointment for showing.



*New paint and flooring

*2564 square feet

*Large bedrooms all with walk in closets

*Huge master bedroom and bathroom suite with enormous walk in closet

*2 car garage

*Laundry room with washer and dryer

*Backyard patio, lawn, and flagstone pathway

*Includes gardener

*Walk to Community Park with tot lot



$3000 rent, 1 yr lease, 1 month deposit

Small pet OK with extra deposit

Non-smoking only

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284273

Property Id 284273



(RLNE5794444)