346 La Soledad Way
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

346 La Soledad Way

346 La Soledad Way · No Longer Available
San Luis Rey
San Luis Rey
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

346 La Soledad Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 4 BR IN QUIET FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 284273

A beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath home designed in California coastal style with large open spaces, dark wood floors, wide baseboards, and white kitchen and moldings. Peaceful home in quiet neighborhood backs up to secluded hillside. Very close to shopping, restaurants, and good schools.

Call (858) 429-8339 or email to schedule an appointment for showing.

*New paint and flooring
*2564 square feet
*Large bedrooms all with walk in closets
*Huge master bedroom and bathroom suite with enormous walk in closet
*2 car garage
*Laundry room with washer and dryer
*Backyard patio, lawn, and flagstone pathway
*Includes gardener
*Walk to Community Park with tot lot

$3000 rent, 1 yr lease, 1 month deposit
Small pet OK with extra deposit
Non-smoking only
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284273
Property Id 284273

(RLNE5794444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 La Soledad Way have any available units?
346 La Soledad Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 La Soledad Way have?
Some of 346 La Soledad Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 La Soledad Way currently offering any rent specials?
346 La Soledad Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 La Soledad Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 346 La Soledad Way is pet friendly.
Does 346 La Soledad Way offer parking?
Yes, 346 La Soledad Way offers parking.
Does 346 La Soledad Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 346 La Soledad Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 La Soledad Way have a pool?
No, 346 La Soledad Way does not have a pool.
Does 346 La Soledad Way have accessible units?
No, 346 La Soledad Way does not have accessible units.
Does 346 La Soledad Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 La Soledad Way has units with dishwashers.

