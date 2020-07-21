All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 PM

3439 Vista Del Oro

3439 Vista Del Oro · No Longer Available
Location

3439 Vista Del Oro, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Tile and wood plank flooring throughout, NO CARPETING! Beautiful fireplace in the family room. Lush landscaping with fruits and citrus trees. Located close to Entertainment, Shopping, Schools, easy freeway access (78, I-5 & 76)

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer
Additional Lease Information: Washer, Dryer and Microwave are not warrantied.

Amenities: Central AC wired cable Fireplace Fenced Patio

Utilities Included: NONE

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

WARNING- Our company does not advertise on Craigslist, please avoid scams and do not wire money.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 Vista Del Oro have any available units?
3439 Vista Del Oro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 Vista Del Oro have?
Some of 3439 Vista Del Oro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 Vista Del Oro currently offering any rent specials?
3439 Vista Del Oro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 Vista Del Oro pet-friendly?
Yes, 3439 Vista Del Oro is pet friendly.
Does 3439 Vista Del Oro offer parking?
No, 3439 Vista Del Oro does not offer parking.
Does 3439 Vista Del Oro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3439 Vista Del Oro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 Vista Del Oro have a pool?
No, 3439 Vista Del Oro does not have a pool.
Does 3439 Vista Del Oro have accessible units?
No, 3439 Vista Del Oro does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 Vista Del Oro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3439 Vista Del Oro has units with dishwashers.
