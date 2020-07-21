3439 Vista Del Oro

Amenities

Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Tile and wood plank flooring throughout, NO CARPETING! Beautiful fireplace in the family room. Lush landscaping with fruits and citrus trees. Located close to Entertainment, Shopping, Schools, easy freeway access (78, I-5 & 76)



Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer

Additional Lease Information: Washer, Dryer and Microwave are not warrantied.



Utilities Included: NONE



WARNING- Our company does not advertise on Craigslist, please avoid scams and do not wire money.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now



Contact us to schedule a showing.