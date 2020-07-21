3439 Vista Del Oro

Amenities
Spacious open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Tile and wood plank flooring throughout, NO CARPETING! Beautiful fireplace in the family room. Lush landscaping with fruits and citrus trees. Located close to Entertainment, Shopping, Schools, easy freeway access (78, I-5 & 76)
Appliances Included: Refrigerator Stove Oven Dishwasher Microwave Washer and Dryer
Additional Lease Information: Washer, Dryer and Microwave are not warrantied.
Amenities: Central AC wired cable Fireplace Fenced Patio
Utilities Included: NONE
Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No
WARNING- Our company does not advertise on Craigslist, please avoid scams and do not wire money.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.