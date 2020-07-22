All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3425 Los Mochis Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3425 Los Mochis Way
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:44 AM

3425 Los Mochis Way

3425 Los Mochis Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3425 Los Mochis Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Lake Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Town House for Rent
3425 Los Mochis Way
Oceanside, CA 92056

2 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathrooms
1 Car Garage & 1 Assigned Spot
1300 sq. ft.
Pets on Approval
Pool and Spa
Ceiling Fans
Outside Patio
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate

This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge closet. Next to the kitchen is a big family room with fireplace. The community has onsite laundry. The complex has a pool, spa, and tennis courts. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Dining Area, Fireplace, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Text me for the Fastest Response
squaredawayrentals@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 Los Mochis Way have any available units?
3425 Los Mochis Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 Los Mochis Way have?
Some of 3425 Los Mochis Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 Los Mochis Way currently offering any rent specials?
3425 Los Mochis Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 Los Mochis Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 Los Mochis Way is pet friendly.
Does 3425 Los Mochis Way offer parking?
Yes, 3425 Los Mochis Way offers parking.
Does 3425 Los Mochis Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 Los Mochis Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 Los Mochis Way have a pool?
Yes, 3425 Los Mochis Way has a pool.
Does 3425 Los Mochis Way have accessible units?
No, 3425 Los Mochis Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 Los Mochis Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3425 Los Mochis Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego