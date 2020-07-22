Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Town House for Rent

3425 Los Mochis Way

Oceanside, CA 92056



2 Bedrooms

1.5 Bathrooms

1 Car Garage & 1 Assigned Spot

1300 sq. ft.

Pets on Approval

Pool and Spa

Ceiling Fans

Outside Patio

Few Miles to Camp Pendleton

Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate



This is a big, open floor plan home for rent. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge closet. Next to the kitchen is a big family room with fireplace. The community has onsite laundry. The complex has a pool, spa, and tennis courts. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Dining Area, Fireplace, and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..



Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-525-6893

Text me for the Fastest Response

squaredawayrentals@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi