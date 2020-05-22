All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 340 Isthmus Way #46.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
340 Isthmus Way #46
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

340 Isthmus Way #46

340 Isthmus Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

340 Isthmus Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
East Side Capistrano

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
2BR/2BA Condo! Close to the Beach! Water/Trash Included! 1 Car Garage! Pet Friendly! Pool! Gym!Tennis! - Highly sought after BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH FIRST FLOOR CONDO in Avalon community located just about a mile to the beach, Oceanside Pier and wonderful Downtown Oceanside. Community offers pool, spa, sauna, gym, tennis courts, playground, putting greens, BBQ and recreation areas and so much more. 2 PATIOS- 1 OFF LIVING ROOM AND 1 OFF MASTER BEDROOM! MIRROR WARDROBE CLOSETS IN BOTH BEDROOMS! All tile floors 1 CAR GARAGE + 1 SPACE!! Trash & Sewer Included. Pet upon approval. If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE2919437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Isthmus Way #46 have any available units?
340 Isthmus Way #46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Isthmus Way #46 have?
Some of 340 Isthmus Way #46's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Isthmus Way #46 currently offering any rent specials?
340 Isthmus Way #46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Isthmus Way #46 pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Isthmus Way #46 is pet friendly.
Does 340 Isthmus Way #46 offer parking?
Yes, 340 Isthmus Way #46 offers parking.
Does 340 Isthmus Way #46 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Isthmus Way #46 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Isthmus Way #46 have a pool?
Yes, 340 Isthmus Way #46 has a pool.
Does 340 Isthmus Way #46 have accessible units?
No, 340 Isthmus Way #46 does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Isthmus Way #46 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 Isthmus Way #46 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego