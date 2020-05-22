340 Isthmus Way #46

Amenities

2BR/2BA Condo! Close to the Beach! Water/Trash Included! 1 Car Garage! Pet Friendly! Pool! Gym!Tennis! - Highly sought after BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH FIRST FLOOR CONDO in Avalon community located just about a mile to the beach, Oceanside Pier and wonderful Downtown Oceanside. Community offers pool, spa, sauna, gym, tennis courts, playground, putting greens, BBQ and recreation areas and so much more. 2 PATIOS- 1 OFF LIVING ROOM AND 1 OFF MASTER BEDROOM! MIRROR WARDROBE CLOSETS IN BOTH BEDROOMS! All tile floors 1 CAR GARAGE + 1 SPACE!! Trash & Sewer Included. Pet upon approval. If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



