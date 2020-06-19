All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

329 Wind Flower Way

329 Wind Flower Way · No Longer Available
Location

329 Wind Flower Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- $2195 / 2br - 1202ft² - Miltary Discount, Remodeled, Close to Camp Pen (North Oceanside)

Ask about monthly military discount to active duty military. Regular, non-military rate is $2195. Located in North Oceanside, this very quiet 1202 sqft (seems much larger) single-family home is just a few minutes from the Vandegrift gate of Camp Pendleton. Features large clean kitchen, vaulted ceiling in the family room, oversized 2-car garage and a private backyard. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included. Available immediately. Pets considered depending on size/quantity/breed and additional deposit will be required. This property is offered by Ardent Real Estate Services; for more information, call Laurie at 760-637-1846 and mention that you are calling regarding the Wind Flower property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Wind Flower Way have any available units?
329 Wind Flower Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 Wind Flower Way have?
Some of 329 Wind Flower Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Wind Flower Way currently offering any rent specials?
329 Wind Flower Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Wind Flower Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 Wind Flower Way is pet friendly.
Does 329 Wind Flower Way offer parking?
Yes, 329 Wind Flower Way does offer parking.
Does 329 Wind Flower Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 Wind Flower Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Wind Flower Way have a pool?
No, 329 Wind Flower Way does not have a pool.
Does 329 Wind Flower Way have accessible units?
No, 329 Wind Flower Way does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Wind Flower Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Wind Flower Way does not have units with dishwashers.
