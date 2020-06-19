329 Wind Flower Way

Amenities

Ask about monthly military discount to active duty military. Regular, non-military rate is $2195. Located in North Oceanside, this very quiet 1202 sqft (seems much larger) single-family home is just a few minutes from the Vandegrift gate of Camp Pendleton. Features large clean kitchen, vaulted ceiling in the family room, oversized 2-car garage and a private backyard. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included. Available immediately. Pets considered depending on size/quantity/breed and additional deposit will be required. This property is offered by Ardent Real Estate Services; for more information, call Laurie at 760-637-1846 and mention that you are calling regarding the Wind Flower property.