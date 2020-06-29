All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 322 Los Arbolitos.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
322 Los Arbolitos
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

322 Los Arbolitos

322 Los Arbolitos Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

322 Los Arbolitos Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom townhome with 2 car garage - Here is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with a 2 car garage. Approx 1350 sq ft. Home is light and bright with upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been remodeled as well. Ceiling fans throughout. Private patio backyard leads into detached 2 car garage. Complex features pool and spa. Small pets will be accepted with additional pet rent and deposit. (We use a 3rd party pet screening company) Available now.

Contact us today to schedule an appointment. We are conducting in-person showings at this time but from a distance. We would also be happy to do a virtual walkthrough or record a video walkthrough for you.

DRE #02035049

(RLNE5523776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 Los Arbolitos have any available units?
322 Los Arbolitos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 Los Arbolitos have?
Some of 322 Los Arbolitos's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Los Arbolitos currently offering any rent specials?
322 Los Arbolitos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Los Arbolitos pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Los Arbolitos is pet friendly.
Does 322 Los Arbolitos offer parking?
Yes, 322 Los Arbolitos offers parking.
Does 322 Los Arbolitos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Los Arbolitos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Los Arbolitos have a pool?
Yes, 322 Los Arbolitos has a pool.
Does 322 Los Arbolitos have accessible units?
No, 322 Los Arbolitos does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Los Arbolitos have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Los Arbolitos does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego