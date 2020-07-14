301 Mission Ave #405

Amenities

Oceanside Terraces Condo- Steps to the beach! - Enjoy the coastal lifestyle of Oceanside in this 2,000 Sq Ft condo with walking distance to the beach, restaurants and taverns. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo features a large living area space perfect for entertaining guests, two private balconies with views and updated finishes. The condo opens up to an open-concept living area and kitchen space with large windows bringing in great natural light and french doors opening up to a private balcony with views of the community. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, ample counter storage space. Off the kitchen a hallway leads to a powder room for guest use, two bedrooms and the master bedroom suite. Each guest bedroom includes closets with customized built-ins and share a full bathroom. The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet, a large ensuite bathroom with dual vanity, soaking tub and walk-in shower. The suite opens up to its own private balcony with views of the neighborhood.



Other features of the condo include recessed lighting, custom window coverings, ceiling fans, wood flooring throughout the common living area, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. The laundry closet includes a washer and dryer. The condo comes with two assigned underground parking spots and secured access to the building. Includes a common area jacuzzi and outdoor lounge area with fireplace for tenants to enjoy. No Smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



The amazing location of this unit allows for an easy walk to the beach, Oceanside pier and strand, shops, dining, theater & Coaster/Amtrak at the Oceanside Transit Center. The property has easy access to Interstate 5, Highways 76 & 78, and other San Diego transportation corridors and is just a few minute drive to the main gate at Camp Pendleton. Trips to Carlsbad beaches, Oceanside Harbor, unspoiled Encinitas and Solana Beach, Del Mar Race Track and County Fairgrounds or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are a short drive away. Schools in the nearby area include: South Oceanside Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, Oceanside High School.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



