How many bedrooms do you need?
Oceanside, CA
301 Mission Ave #405
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:29 PM

301 Mission Ave #405

301 Mission Avenue · (858) 792-5797
Location

301 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 Mission Ave #405 · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
media room
Oceanside Terraces Condo- Steps to the beach! - Enjoy the coastal lifestyle of Oceanside in this 2,000 Sq Ft condo with walking distance to the beach, restaurants and taverns. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo features a large living area space perfect for entertaining guests, two private balconies with views and updated finishes. The condo opens up to an open-concept living area and kitchen space with large windows bringing in great natural light and french doors opening up to a private balcony with views of the community. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, ample counter storage space. Off the kitchen a hallway leads to a powder room for guest use, two bedrooms and the master bedroom suite. Each guest bedroom includes closets with customized built-ins and share a full bathroom. The master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet, a large ensuite bathroom with dual vanity, soaking tub and walk-in shower. The suite opens up to its own private balcony with views of the neighborhood.

Other features of the condo include recessed lighting, custom window coverings, ceiling fans, wood flooring throughout the common living area, carpet in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. The laundry closet includes a washer and dryer. The condo comes with two assigned underground parking spots and secured access to the building. Includes a common area jacuzzi and outdoor lounge area with fireplace for tenants to enjoy. No Smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

The amazing location of this unit allows for an easy walk to the beach, Oceanside pier and strand, shops, dining, theater & Coaster/Amtrak at the Oceanside Transit Center. The property has easy access to Interstate 5, Highways 76 & 78, and other San Diego transportation corridors and is just a few minute drive to the main gate at Camp Pendleton. Trips to Carlsbad beaches, Oceanside Harbor, unspoiled Encinitas and Solana Beach, Del Mar Race Track and County Fairgrounds or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are a short drive away. Schools in the nearby area include: South Oceanside Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, Oceanside High School.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click “Apply Online” to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE4461975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Mission Ave #405 have any available units?
301 Mission Ave #405 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Mission Ave #405 have?
Some of 301 Mission Ave #405's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Mission Ave #405 currently offering any rent specials?
301 Mission Ave #405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Mission Ave #405 pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Mission Ave #405 is pet friendly.
Does 301 Mission Ave #405 offer parking?
Yes, 301 Mission Ave #405 offers parking.
Does 301 Mission Ave #405 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Mission Ave #405 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Mission Ave #405 have a pool?
No, 301 Mission Ave #405 does not have a pool.
Does 301 Mission Ave #405 have accessible units?
No, 301 Mission Ave #405 does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Mission Ave #405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Mission Ave #405 does not have units with dishwashers.
