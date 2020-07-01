2890 Corto St

Amenities
This updated 4 bedroom home is vacant and ready to be occupied . Chefs kitchen . Tile Floors . Custom Fireplace . Remodeled updated Bathrooms . Granite Counters . Stainless steel appliances . Expansive living space with upgraded windows, light and airy . Ceiling fans . Cozy back yard for family and small pets . Well designed floor plan with room and privacy . Located in South Oceanside minutes from shopping and freeways . Washer dryer fridge are included . Lots of guest/street parking, no homes across the street 1 year lease Gardner included
