2890 Corto St
2890 Corto St

2890 Corto Street · No Longer Available
Location

2890 Corto Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This updated 4 bedroom home is vacant and ready to be occupied . Chefs kitchen . Tile Floors . Custom Fireplace . Remodeled updated Bathrooms . Granite Counters . Stainless steel appliances . Expansive living space with upgraded windows, light and airy . Ceiling fans . Cozy back yard for family and small pets . Well designed floor plan with room and privacy . Located in South Oceanside minutes from shopping and freeways . Washer dryer fridge are included . Lots of guest/street parking, no homes across the street 1 year lease Gardner included

(RLNE5666614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2890 Corto St have any available units?
2890 Corto St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2890 Corto St have?
Some of 2890 Corto St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2890 Corto St currently offering any rent specials?
2890 Corto St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2890 Corto St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2890 Corto St is pet friendly.
Does 2890 Corto St offer parking?
Yes, 2890 Corto St offers parking.
Does 2890 Corto St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2890 Corto St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2890 Corto St have a pool?
No, 2890 Corto St does not have a pool.
Does 2890 Corto St have accessible units?
No, 2890 Corto St does not have accessible units.
Does 2890 Corto St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2890 Corto St has units with dishwashers.

