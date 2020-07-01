2890 Corto St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This updated 4 bedroom home is vacant and ready to be occupied . Chefs kitchen . Tile Floors . Custom Fireplace . Remodeled updated Bathrooms . Granite Counters . Stainless steel appliances . Expansive living space with upgraded windows, light and airy . Ceiling fans . Cozy back yard for family and small pets . Well designed floor plan with room and privacy . Located in South Oceanside minutes from shopping and freeways . Washer dryer fridge are included . Lots of guest/street parking, no homes across the street 1 year lease Gardner included



