235 Blossom Way
Last updated November 6 2019 at 11:46 AM

235 Blossom Way

235 Blossom Way · No Longer Available
Location

235 Blossom Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful single-story 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom attached condo for rent. - This Condo located at 235 Blossom Way, Oceanside, CA has 2 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,032 square feet.

Wonderful single-story 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom attached condo in a Location near shopping center. A good size private and fenced backyard is attached to a two-car Garage. This floor plan is very desirable there is nothing above or below the property with high ceiling.

This is available for a 10 month lease.

It is located next to shopping and dining. Easy access to highway 76 and El Camino Real. Los Arbolitos community.

Appliances Included: Refrigerator Oven Stove Dishwasher

Amenities: Fireplace Patio Laundry Hook Ups Disposal 2 Car Garage Community Pool Fenced

Utilities Included: NONE

Additional Lease Information: Tenant is responsible for water and bill remains in Owners name. All other utilities must be placed in tenants name at move in.

Cats Allowed: No
Dogs Allowed: No

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

