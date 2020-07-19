All apartments in Oceanside
Location

2310 Carriage Circle, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Extensively remodeled 2 Story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the desirable Heine Hills neighborhood of Oceanside. Double door entry to large living and dining rooms. Vaulted ceilings. Floor to ceiling windows. Kitchen has large dining area, island and over-sized window. Laminate wood floors. Fireplace, dual pane windows, plantation shutters and laundry room. Master with retreat, wet bar, deep soaking bath tub/separate shower and large walk-in closet. Resort-like salt water pool & spa (pool service included). Beautiful and appealing front yard. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.
CALL: John Vogel, CalDRE# 02004409, for more information or to schedule a showing: (760) 670-4957.

Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaping, pool service, and HOA. Some appliances may not be warrantied - Speak to agent for details.
Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

Amenities: 2 Car Garage, Ceiling Fan, Central Air & Heat, Dishwasher, Dog Considered, Fenced Yard, Fireplace, Laminate Wood Flooring, Landscaper Included, Laundry room, Microwave, Pool, Pool Service, Vaulted Ceilings, Views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2310 Carriage Circle have any available units?
2310 Carriage Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2310 Carriage Circle have?
Some of 2310 Carriage Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2310 Carriage Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2310 Carriage Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2310 Carriage Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2310 Carriage Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2310 Carriage Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2310 Carriage Circle offers parking.
Does 2310 Carriage Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2310 Carriage Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2310 Carriage Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2310 Carriage Circle has a pool.
Does 2310 Carriage Circle have accessible units?
No, 2310 Carriage Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2310 Carriage Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2310 Carriage Circle has units with dishwashers.
