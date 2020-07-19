2310 Carriage Circle

Amenities

Extensively remodeled 2 Story 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the desirable Heine Hills neighborhood of Oceanside. Double door entry to large living and dining rooms. Vaulted ceilings. Floor to ceiling windows. Kitchen has large dining area, island and over-sized window. Laminate wood floors. Fireplace, dual pane windows, plantation shutters and laundry room. Master with retreat, wet bar, deep soaking bath tub/separate shower and large walk-in closet. Resort-like salt water pool & spa (pool service included). Beautiful and appealing front yard. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process.

CALL: John Vogel, CalDRE# 02004409, for more information or to schedule a showing: (760) 670-4957.



Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaping, pool service, and HOA. Some appliances may not be warrantied - Speak to agent for details.

