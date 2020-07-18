All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
2103 Niblick Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2103 Niblick Terrace

2103 Niblick Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2103 Niblick Terrace, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Home is in one of the best neighborhoods in Oceanside, Henie Hills. Very quiet cul de sac. Great neighbors. Beautiful interior; tropical landscape. Electricity very low most of the year due to solar production. Close to shopping , (Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Sprouts, Vons, Autozone, restaurants, etc.). Two-person jacuzzi available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2103 Niblick Terrace have any available units?
2103 Niblick Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2103 Niblick Terrace have?
Some of 2103 Niblick Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2103 Niblick Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2103 Niblick Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2103 Niblick Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2103 Niblick Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2103 Niblick Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2103 Niblick Terrace offers parking.
Does 2103 Niblick Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2103 Niblick Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2103 Niblick Terrace have a pool?
No, 2103 Niblick Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2103 Niblick Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2103 Niblick Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2103 Niblick Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2103 Niblick Terrace has units with dishwashers.
