2103 Niblick Terrace

Amenities
Home is in one of the best neighborhoods in Oceanside, Henie Hills. Very quiet cul de sac. Great neighbors. Beautiful interior; tropical landscape. Electricity very low most of the year due to solar production. Close to shopping , (Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Sprouts, Vons, Autozone, restaurants, etc.). Two-person jacuzzi available.
Home is in one of the best neighborhoods in Oceanside, Henie Hills. Very quiet cul de sac. Great neighbors. Beautiful interior; tropical landscape. Electricity very low most of the year due to solar production. Close to shopping , (Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Sprouts, Vons, Autozone, restaurants, etc.). Two-person jacuzzi available.