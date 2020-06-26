All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

194 Avenida Descanso #F

194 Avenida Descanso · No Longer Available
Location

194 Avenida Descanso, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
194 Avenida Descanso #F Available 07/01/19 Oceanside Condo for Rent - 2 bedroom, 2 bath lake view condo available for rent. Great 2 bedrooms condo in serene Lakeshore Villas with Lake view from living room and balcony. Tile floor, granite countertop, new refrigerator in the kitchen. Hardwood floor in the living room.There is a full-size washer/dryer laundry closet in the balcony closet. Amenities include swimming pool, spa, playground, volleyball. No pets.

Please call our office to schedule a showing (760) 602-0221. Showings by appointment only.
Available 07/01/2019

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4943348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Avenida Descanso #F have any available units?
194 Avenida Descanso #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 194 Avenida Descanso #F have?
Some of 194 Avenida Descanso #F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 Avenida Descanso #F currently offering any rent specials?
194 Avenida Descanso #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Avenida Descanso #F pet-friendly?
No, 194 Avenida Descanso #F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 194 Avenida Descanso #F offer parking?
No, 194 Avenida Descanso #F does not offer parking.
Does 194 Avenida Descanso #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 194 Avenida Descanso #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Avenida Descanso #F have a pool?
Yes, 194 Avenida Descanso #F has a pool.
Does 194 Avenida Descanso #F have accessible units?
No, 194 Avenida Descanso #F does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Avenida Descanso #F have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Avenida Descanso #F does not have units with dishwashers.
