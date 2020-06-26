Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool hot tub volleyball court

194 Avenida Descanso #F Available 07/01/19 Oceanside Condo for Rent - 2 bedroom, 2 bath lake view condo available for rent. Great 2 bedrooms condo in serene Lakeshore Villas with Lake view from living room and balcony. Tile floor, granite countertop, new refrigerator in the kitchen. Hardwood floor in the living room.There is a full-size washer/dryer laundry closet in the balcony closet. Amenities include swimming pool, spa, playground, volleyball. No pets.



Please call our office to schedule a showing (760) 602-0221. Showings by appointment only.

Available 07/01/2019



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4943348)