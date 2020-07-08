All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

1921 Arroyo Avenue

1921 Arroyo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1921 Arroyo Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Oceanside near College and Oceanside Blvd - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near College and Oceanside Blvd. 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel gas range and dishwasher. Nice fireplace in the living room. Tile in the main living areas and hallways, and carpet in the bedrooms. This property has a 2 car attached garage, Washer and dryer hookups in garage, and a large backyard. Walking distance to the new Aldi grocery store.

Unit is still occupied. Do not disturb tenant.

12 Month Lease
Excellent Credit and Rental History Required
Monthly Rent: $2,395.00
Security Deposit: $2,395.00
Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18
Pets will be considered, additional security deposit required
No Smoking
Tenant pays for: SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable, and Renters Insurance

For More information please call/text/email:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
david@bre-sd.com
DRE# 00546581

James Burmeister
Broker DRE #00546581
Eviction Attorney #096897

(RLNE5765706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

