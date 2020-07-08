1921 Arroyo Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Oceanside near College and Oceanside Blvd - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near College and Oceanside Blvd. 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel gas range and dishwasher. Nice fireplace in the living room. Tile in the main living areas and hallways, and carpet in the bedrooms. This property has a 2 car attached garage, Washer and dryer hookups in garage, and a large backyard. Walking distance to the new Aldi grocery store.



Unit is still occupied. Do not disturb tenant.



12 Month Lease

Excellent Credit and Rental History Required

Monthly Rent: $2,395.00

Security Deposit: $2,395.00

Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18

Pets will be considered, additional security deposit required

No Smoking

Tenant pays for: SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable, and Renters Insurance



For More information please call/text/email:

David Solomon DRE #02091886

(760) 452-0979

Agent for Burmeister Real Estate

david@bre-sd.com

DRE# 00546581



James Burmeister

Broker DRE #00546581

Eviction Attorney #096897



(RLNE5765706)