1921 Arroyo Avenue

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath in Oceanside near College and Oceanside Blvd - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home near College and Oceanside Blvd. 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen has stainless steel gas range and dishwasher. Nice fireplace in the living room. Tile in the main living areas and hallways, and carpet in the bedrooms. This property has a 2 car attached garage, Washer and dryer hookups in garage, and a large backyard. Walking distance to the new Aldi grocery store.
Unit is still occupied. Do not disturb tenant.
12 Month Lease
Excellent Credit and Rental History Required
Monthly Rent: $2,395.00
Security Deposit: $2,395.00
Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18
Pets will be considered, additional security deposit required
No Smoking
Tenant pays for: SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable, and Renters Insurance
For More information please call/text/email:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
david@bre-sd.com
DRE# 00546581
James Burmeister
Broker DRE #00546581
Eviction Attorney #096897
(RLNE5765706)