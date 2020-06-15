1913 S. Ditmar

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

- Newly renovated South Oceanside Beach Bungalow. Gorgeous hardwood flooring, shaker style doors and trim, recessed 4" LED lighting, and custom ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen boasts Thermador cooktop with quartz counters, a farm sink marble and glass back splash and soft-close cabinets and drawers. The master suite has been completely renovated with vaulted beamed ceilings, fireplace and contemporary finishes in the master bathroom. There are french doors off of the master bedroom and dining area to the 500sqft covered deck. Perfect for outdoor dinning and entertaining. There is also a detached 1- car set back garage behind the private fence.



