1913 S. Ditmar
1913 S. Ditmar

1913 South Ditmar Street · (760) 849-4401
1913 South Ditmar Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
garage
- Newly renovated South Oceanside Beach Bungalow. Gorgeous hardwood flooring, shaker style doors and trim, recessed 4" LED lighting, and custom ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen boasts Thermador cooktop with quartz counters, a farm sink marble and glass back splash and soft-close cabinets and drawers. The master suite has been completely renovated with vaulted beamed ceilings, fireplace and contemporary finishes in the master bathroom. There are french doors off of the master bedroom and dining area to the 500sqft covered deck. Perfect for outdoor dinning and entertaining. There is also a detached 1- car set back garage behind the private fence.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1913 S. Ditmar have any available units?
1913 S. Ditmar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1913 S. Ditmar have?
Some of 1913 S. Ditmar's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1913 S. Ditmar currently offering any rent specials?
1913 S. Ditmar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1913 S. Ditmar pet-friendly?
No, 1913 S. Ditmar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1913 S. Ditmar offer parking?
Yes, 1913 S. Ditmar does offer parking.
Does 1913 S. Ditmar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1913 S. Ditmar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1913 S. Ditmar have a pool?
No, 1913 S. Ditmar does not have a pool.
Does 1913 S. Ditmar have accessible units?
No, 1913 S. Ditmar does not have accessible units.
Does 1913 S. Ditmar have units with dishwashers?
No, 1913 S. Ditmar does not have units with dishwashers.
