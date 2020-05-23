1810 Via Cuarto

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Rancho Del Oro! - Wonderful two story home in Rancho Del Oro. Over 1500 sq ft, 2 bedroom with 3rd optional, 2.5 bath home boasts an open design, with many windows to let light in. Kitchen has a bar, granite counter tops and beautiful mocha maple cabinetry. Master ensuite has double vanities with separate commode and walk in shower room. Large open backyard with patio area. 2 car garage, washer/dryer hookups. Located at the entrance to park with basketball court and walking trails. Minutes to the 78, 76, 5 freeways and the beach! Near shopping and dining!



Pets under 30 lbs considered on a case by case basis with increase to security deposit and pet screening.Tenants pay all utilities, landscaper provided. Renter's Liability insurance required to be kept throughout tenancy. Fridge included.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



