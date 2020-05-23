All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:17 AM

1810 Via Cuarto

1810 via Cuarto · No Longer Available
Location

1810 via Cuarto, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
basketball court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Rancho Del Oro! - Wonderful two story home in Rancho Del Oro. Over 1500 sq ft, 2 bedroom with 3rd optional, 2.5 bath home boasts an open design, with many windows to let light in. Kitchen has a bar, granite counter tops and beautiful mocha maple cabinetry. Master ensuite has double vanities with separate commode and walk in shower room. Large open backyard with patio area. 2 car garage, washer/dryer hookups. Located at the entrance to park with basketball court and walking trails. Minutes to the 78, 76, 5 freeways and the beach! Near shopping and dining!

Pets under 30 lbs considered on a case by case basis with increase to security deposit and pet screening.Tenants pay all utilities, landscaper provided. Renter's Liability insurance required to be kept throughout tenancy. Fridge included.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE3054390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Via Cuarto have any available units?
1810 Via Cuarto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Via Cuarto have?
Some of 1810 Via Cuarto's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Via Cuarto currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Via Cuarto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Via Cuarto pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Via Cuarto is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Via Cuarto offer parking?
Yes, 1810 Via Cuarto offers parking.
Does 1810 Via Cuarto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Via Cuarto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Via Cuarto have a pool?
No, 1810 Via Cuarto does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Via Cuarto have accessible units?
No, 1810 Via Cuarto does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Via Cuarto have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Via Cuarto does not have units with dishwashers.
