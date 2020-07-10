177 Francesca Dr.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03eca810ac ---- 1795.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets Ok ( Breed Restrictions Apply) No Yes 2 bedroom 1 bath 827 square feet with a 1 car garage and cute little yard! Home is being freshly painted, New interior doors, New carpet, refrigerator, and a dryer. Cleaned and ready for a new family! Tenant pays SDGE, Sewer, Trash & Water!!(ew) (**If no showtimes are available, don?t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the \'Apply Now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2095.00 Leasing Dept. Showings@nobleproperties.info 619-575-6200 Ext. 204 2019/9/5 Six Months Lease