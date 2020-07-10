All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 177 Francesca Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
177 Francesca Dr.
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

177 Francesca Dr.

177 Francesca Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

177 Francesca Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03eca810ac ---- 1795.00 Dogs OK Cats OK Pets Ok ( Breed Restrictions Apply) No Yes 2 bedroom 1 bath 827 square feet with a 1 car garage and cute little yard! Home is being freshly painted, New interior doors, New carpet, refrigerator, and a dryer. Cleaned and ready for a new family! Tenant pays SDGE, Sewer, Trash & Water!!(ew) (**If no showtimes are available, don?t worry! Go ahead and submit your info and our automated system will let you know when showtimes become available). Also, please be sure to click on the \'Apply Now\' button to see all of our requirements and how we work! Noble Real Estate Services www.NobleProperties.info 1371 Presioca St. Spring Valley CA 91977 2095.00 Leasing Dept. Showings@nobleproperties.info 619-575-6200 Ext. 204 2019/9/5 Six Months Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Francesca Dr. have any available units?
177 Francesca Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 177 Francesca Dr. have?
Some of 177 Francesca Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Francesca Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
177 Francesca Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Francesca Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 177 Francesca Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 177 Francesca Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 177 Francesca Dr. offers parking.
Does 177 Francesca Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Francesca Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Francesca Dr. have a pool?
No, 177 Francesca Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 177 Francesca Dr. have accessible units?
No, 177 Francesca Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Francesca Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Francesca Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego