171 Edgewood Drive

Smartly Remodeled Oceanside Home - Virtual Tours Offered! - VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE. CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE!



This bright remodeled home is located in the perfect spot within a tree lined neighborhood and close to shopping and schools.



Luxury laminate wood flooring throughout your main living spaces including your kitchen.

Your kitchen is designed for easy movement, lots of counter space and all stainless steel appliances. Custom cabinets grace the engineered stone counter tops.



The dining room is only steps from your kitchen and overlooks your living room with the grand stone tiled fireplace. This spacious living room boasts lots of light with sliding glass doors to your patio with stone pavers and lush green back yard.



Gorgeously remodeled bathrooms with a large step in shower for the master. Each bedroom has plush carpeting, ceiling light, lovely window shades and custom paint.



Lots of storage in your two -car garage with shelving and a work bench.



Oversized top of the line washer and dryer as well!



Extra perks are recessed lighting throughout the main living area and dual pane windows for the home.



You cant beat this home with all its value and owner pays for the landscaping.



Owner will allow a pet upon approval.



Renters Insurance Required



