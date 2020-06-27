All apartments in Oceanside
169 Canyon Creek Way
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

169 Canyon Creek Way

169 Canyon Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

169 Canyon Creek Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous 2-story home in the gated Oceanside community of Sierra Ridge! ***Large, private backyard with drought-friendly landscaping, large paver stone patio area, no neighbors behind, and tons of space to entertain guests. ***The light-filled living room with a large tile fireplace, with easy access to the kitchen and great views of the backyard. ***The eat-in kitchen has a walk-in pantry, granite countertops, a large island, stainless steel appliances, and backyard access. (See Supplemental Remarks)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Canyon Creek Way have any available units?
169 Canyon Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 Canyon Creek Way have?
Some of 169 Canyon Creek Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Canyon Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
169 Canyon Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Canyon Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 169 Canyon Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 169 Canyon Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 169 Canyon Creek Way offers parking.
Does 169 Canyon Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Canyon Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Canyon Creek Way have a pool?
Yes, 169 Canyon Creek Way has a pool.
Does 169 Canyon Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 169 Canyon Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Canyon Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169 Canyon Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
