169 Canyon Creek Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous 2-story home in the gated Oceanside community of Sierra Ridge! ***Large, private backyard with drought-friendly landscaping, large paver stone patio area, no neighbors behind, and tons of space to entertain guests. ***The light-filled living room with a large tile fireplace, with easy access to the kitchen and great views of the backyard. ***The eat-in kitchen has a walk-in pantry, granite countertops, a large island, stainless steel appliances, and backyard access. (See Supplemental Remarks)