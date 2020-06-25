All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1660 Corte Verano
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:13 PM

1660 Corte Verano

1660 Corte Verano · No Longer Available
Location

1660 Corte Verano, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Rancho Del Oro! Living room/Dining room Combo with vaulted ceilings. The family room has a fireplace, and sliding glass door leading to the back yard and patio. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook ups in the 3 car attached garage. Gardener included. Sorry, No pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,575, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,575, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Corte Verano have any available units?
1660 Corte Verano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 Corte Verano have?
Some of 1660 Corte Verano's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Corte Verano currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Corte Verano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Corte Verano pet-friendly?
No, 1660 Corte Verano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1660 Corte Verano offer parking?
Yes, 1660 Corte Verano offers parking.
Does 1660 Corte Verano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 Corte Verano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Corte Verano have a pool?
No, 1660 Corte Verano does not have a pool.
Does 1660 Corte Verano have accessible units?
No, 1660 Corte Verano does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Corte Verano have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 Corte Verano does not have units with dishwashers.
