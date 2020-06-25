1660 Corte Verano

Amenities

4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Rancho Del Oro! Living room/Dining room Combo with vaulted ceilings. The family room has a fireplace, and sliding glass door leading to the back yard and patio. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Washer and dryer hook ups in the 3 car attached garage. Gardener included. Sorry, No pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,575, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,575, Available Now

