Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

1656 Corte Verano

1656 Corte Verano · No Longer Available
Location

1656 Corte Verano, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1656 Corte Verano Available 07/12/19 Bright Open Home With Fenced Yard - This Rancho Del Oro home is spacious with an open floor plan. Enter this light and bright interior with formal living room and vaulted ceilings and all new fresh custom paint throughout.

Your kitchen has an open counter bar for the great room and large area for a kitchen table and lots of cabinets and counter space. Cozy up to your fireplace on those cooler Oceanside evenings in this spacious great room.

The formal dining room is located adjacent to kitchen and overlooks the back yard. Outside the yard is nicely maintained and private. A large trellis covers the patio, perfect for entertaining or dining al fresco.

You have a full bedroom and bathroom located downstairs, great for your visiting guests. Upstairs are two guest bedrooms and a full bath. The master bedroom suite and bathroom overlook the back yard and has a fabulous view.

Lots of storage in your three-car garage.

One pet upon approval.

Renters Insurance Required

(RLNE1916474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 Corte Verano have any available units?
1656 Corte Verano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1656 Corte Verano have?
Some of 1656 Corte Verano's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1656 Corte Verano currently offering any rent specials?
1656 Corte Verano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 Corte Verano pet-friendly?
Yes, 1656 Corte Verano is pet friendly.
Does 1656 Corte Verano offer parking?
Yes, 1656 Corte Verano offers parking.
Does 1656 Corte Verano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1656 Corte Verano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 Corte Verano have a pool?
No, 1656 Corte Verano does not have a pool.
Does 1656 Corte Verano have accessible units?
No, 1656 Corte Verano does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 Corte Verano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1656 Corte Verano has units with dishwashers.
