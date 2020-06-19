Amenities

1656 Corte Verano Available 07/12/19 Bright Open Home With Fenced Yard - This Rancho Del Oro home is spacious with an open floor plan. Enter this light and bright interior with formal living room and vaulted ceilings and all new fresh custom paint throughout.



Your kitchen has an open counter bar for the great room and large area for a kitchen table and lots of cabinets and counter space. Cozy up to your fireplace on those cooler Oceanside evenings in this spacious great room.



The formal dining room is located adjacent to kitchen and overlooks the back yard. Outside the yard is nicely maintained and private. A large trellis covers the patio, perfect for entertaining or dining al fresco.



You have a full bedroom and bathroom located downstairs, great for your visiting guests. Upstairs are two guest bedrooms and a full bath. The master bedroom suite and bathroom overlook the back yard and has a fabulous view.



Lots of storage in your three-car garage.



One pet upon approval.



Renters Insurance Required



