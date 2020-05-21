Amenities
1651 Shire Ave Available 08/03/19 Spacious 6 Bedroom Home With Huge Backyard! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful 2-story home with 6-bedrooms! 1 full bed & bath downstairs. Appliances included, Dishwasher, Cooktop, Double oven, and Washer & Dryer hookups. Hardwood floors downstairs. Open floor plan with huge family room & kitchen. Huge back yard with fruit trees! Gardener included.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8,000.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 40 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning, Non-Smoking Property, Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Double Oven, Cooktop, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Fireplace
2 Story, Patio, Family Room, Dining Area, Storage space
Living Room, Downstairs Bedroom, Hardwood floors, Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups, Laundry Room (Ground Floor), Gas/ 220 Laundry
3 Car Garage, Gardener included, Vertical Blinds, Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mission Meadows
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1651-Shire-Oceanside-CA-92057-1650/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE2667259)