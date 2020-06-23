1619 S. Ditmar

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom home in Oceanside by the beach. - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful home in South Oceanside. Interior fully remodeled. Gorgeous kitchen, features soft-close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances which include, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Stove. Washer and Dryer included. Dual pane windows, whole house fan, tank-less water heater and upgraded electrical. Cute front yard and and spacious backyard with fruit trees, gardening beds and outside hot shower. Water and sewer included! This home is a must see.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,875



PETS:

Yes, subject to approval.



FEATURES:



Easy Freeway Access

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove

Living Room

1 Story

Dining Area

Hardwood floors

Tile Flooring

Stackable Washer/Dryer

2 Car Garage

Water Included

Gardener included

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary

Middle School: Lincoln Middle School

High School: Oceanside High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1619-Ditmar-St-Oceanside-CA-92054-1849/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4635948)