1619 S. Ditmar

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom home in Oceanside by the beach. - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful home in South Oceanside. Interior fully remodeled. Gorgeous kitchen, features soft-close cabinetry, stainless steel appliances which include, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, and Stove. Washer and Dryer included. Dual pane windows, whole house fan, tank-less water heater and upgraded electrical. Cute front yard and and spacious backyard with fruit trees, gardening beds and outside hot shower. Water and sewer included! This home is a must see.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,875
PETS:
Yes, subject to approval.
FEATURES:
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Living Room
1 Story
Dining Area
Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring
Stackable Washer/Dryer
2 Car Garage
Water Included
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: South Oceanside Elementary
Middle School: Lincoln Middle School
High School: Oceanside High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1619-Ditmar-St-Oceanside-CA-92054-1849/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4635948)