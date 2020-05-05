All apartments in Oceanside
1602 Avocado Rd

1602 Avocado Road · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Avocado Road, Oceanside, CA 92054
Fire Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 BD/3 BA 2 Story Family Home in Fire Mountain !! All appliances included! Pet friendly! Pool and Pool House in Private backyard and Solar Panels!! - $3995 Per Month
$3995 Security Deposit, Additional deposit of $250-500 per pet.

Address: 1602 Avocado Rd Oceanside Ca 92054

Available February 1st, 2020

Features:
*4 Bedrooms
*3 Baths
*Wood Flooring through living space
*Dual Fireplace's
*2 Car detached garage
*Long Driveway for RV parking/Boat
*Pool and Pool House with kitchenette and bathroom
*Stainless Fridge/Stove/Dishwasher Included
*Washer/Dryer Included
*Large Front yard
*Close to Freeway, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Shopping, Schools, Parks.

This is a very unique home in the Fire Mountain Area. Enjoy the the open floor plan along with large double sided fireplace in living and family room areas. Its a 4 Bedroom and 3 bathroom 2 story home with the master and another bedroom on the 1st floor. It has a huge fenced backyard with a pool-perfect for your furry friends to roam around and warm summer days! The location is ideal, close to the beach, shopping, schools, and Camp Pendleton.

If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5488507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

