Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 BD/3 BA 2 Story Family Home in Fire Mountain !! All appliances included! Pet friendly! Pool and Pool House in Private backyard and Solar Panels!! - $3995 Per Month

$3995 Security Deposit, Additional deposit of $250-500 per pet.



Address: 1602 Avocado Rd Oceanside Ca 92054



Available February 1st, 2020



Features:

*4 Bedrooms

*3 Baths

*Wood Flooring through living space

*Dual Fireplace's

*2 Car detached garage

*Long Driveway for RV parking/Boat

*Pool and Pool House with kitchenette and bathroom

*Stainless Fridge/Stove/Dishwasher Included

*Washer/Dryer Included

*Large Front yard

*Close to Freeway, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Shopping, Schools, Parks.



This is a very unique home in the Fire Mountain Area. Enjoy the the open floor plan along with large double sided fireplace in living and family room areas. Its a 4 Bedroom and 3 bathroom 2 story home with the master and another bedroom on the 1st floor. It has a huge fenced backyard with a pool-perfect for your furry friends to roam around and warm summer days! The location is ideal, close to the beach, shopping, schools, and Camp Pendleton.



If you are interested in this property, Call Kim today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5488507)