Single Story 4BD Home in Jeffries Ranch! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Don't miss this opportunity to live in this very nice, large single level ranch style home! It features all-new kitchen appliances as well as new flooring throughout. Home offers 3 fireplaces and the master bathroom has an enormous jacuzzi tub. Front yard has all new landscaping and the backyard spacious - the lot is 1/2 acre. You will enjoy the privacy this yard provides. This one is a must-see!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,375.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Microwave
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
1 Story
Living Room
Family Room
Dining Area
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Garage Laundry
RV parking
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mission Elementary School
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1576-Buckboard-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92057-2029/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
