Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1576 Buckboard Dr.
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

1576 Buckboard Dr.

1576 Buckboard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1576 Buckboard Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Story 4BD Home in Jeffries Ranch! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Don't miss this opportunity to live in this very nice, large single level ranch style home! It features all-new kitchen appliances as well as new flooring throughout. Home offers 3 fireplaces and the master bathroom has an enormous jacuzzi tub. Front yard has all new landscaping and the backyard spacious - the lot is 1/2 acre. You will enjoy the privacy this yard provides. This one is a must-see!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,375.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Microwave
Fire Place
Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace
Formal dining room
Eat in kitchen
1 Story
Living Room
Family Room
Dining Area
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Garage Laundry
RV parking
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Mission Elementary School
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1576-Buckboard-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92057-2029/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5473891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1576 Buckboard Dr. have any available units?
1576 Buckboard Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1576 Buckboard Dr. have?
Some of 1576 Buckboard Dr.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1576 Buckboard Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1576 Buckboard Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1576 Buckboard Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1576 Buckboard Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1576 Buckboard Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1576 Buckboard Dr. offers parking.
Does 1576 Buckboard Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1576 Buckboard Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1576 Buckboard Dr. have a pool?
No, 1576 Buckboard Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1576 Buckboard Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1576 Buckboard Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1576 Buckboard Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1576 Buckboard Dr. has units with dishwashers.
