Single Story 4BD Home in Jeffries Ranch! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Don't miss this opportunity to live in this very nice, large single level ranch style home! It features all-new kitchen appliances as well as new flooring throughout. Home offers 3 fireplaces and the master bathroom has an enormous jacuzzi tub. Front yard has all new landscaping and the backyard spacious - the lot is 1/2 acre. You will enjoy the privacy this yard provides. This one is a must-see!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,375.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Non-Smoking Property

Dishwasher

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal

Stove

Microwave

Fire Place

Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace

Formal dining room

Eat in kitchen

1 Story

Living Room

Family Room

Dining Area

Vinyl Plank Flooring

Garage Laundry

RV parking

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Faux Wood Blinds

Vertical Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Mission Elementary School

Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School

High School: Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1576-Buckboard-Dr-Oceanside-CA-92057-2029/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



