Oceanside, CA
1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1
1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1

1571 Mission Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1571 Mission Meadow Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Unit 1 Available 04/01/20 Oceanside Main Housoe - Property Id: 247469

Large 6bed 3bath unique home built for entertaining. Bedrooms 3 up & 3 down. Awesome neighborhood within walking distance to Mission Meadows elementary & Mission Vista High. Fenced in yard & outdoor fire pit with plenty of parking & sheds. Note this house has no garage which exists as a permitted ADU. Tenant pays a flat rate of $405 for an inclusive utility fee which includes SDG&E, H20, trash & gardener. Enjoy all the trails & horses that Jeffries Ranch has to offer. Please do not disturb current tenants. Verified applicants shown by appointment. Because of Coronavirus we will not show the home until the previous tenant leaves 3/29 however we are working on putting up a video walk through soon. Please email with any specific questions. Renters insurance is required.
https://photos.app.goo.gl/jhmAk5PaUsXBcducA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247469
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 have any available units?
1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 have?
Some of 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 offers parking.
Does 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 have a pool?
No, 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 have accessible units?
No, 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1 has units with dishwashers.

