1571 Mission Meadows Dr 1

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

Available 04/01/20 Oceanside Main House



Large 6bed 3bath unique home built for entertaining. Bedrooms 3 up & 3 down. Awesome neighborhood within walking distance to Mission Meadows elementary & Mission Vista High. Fenced in yard & outdoor fire pit with plenty of parking & sheds. Note this house has no garage which exists as a permitted ADU. Tenant pays a flat rate of $405 for an inclusive utility fee which includes SDG&E, H20, trash & gardener. Enjoy all the trails & horses that Jeffries Ranch has to offer. Please do not disturb current tenants. Verified applicants shown by appointment. Because of Coronavirus we will not show the home until the previous tenant leaves 3/29 however we are working on putting up a video walk through soon. Please email with any specific questions. Renters insurance is required.

