1511 Goldrush Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom attached home in Jeffries Ranch. New appliances, newly remodeled kitchen, new vinyl plank flooring, and new paint!! Living room has vaulted ceilings, and French doors from the living room to the patio, and gas fireplace. Master bedroom has French doors to the patio, and two closets with mirror doors. Guest bedroom has built in wood shelves. Community pool & spa. Easy access to Hwy-76 and the back gate of Camp Pendleton! Washer and dryer in the 2 car attached garage. Pet may be allowed upon approval and $25 additional rent per month.



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.