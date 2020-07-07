1511 Goldrush Way

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom attached home in Jeffries Ranch. New appliances, newly remodeled kitchen, new vinyl plank flooring, and new paint!! Living room has vaulted ceilings, and French doors from the living room to the patio, and gas fireplace. Master bedroom has French doors to the patio, and two closets with mirror doors. Guest bedroom has built in wood shelves. Community pool & spa. Easy access to Hwy-76 and the back gate of Camp Pendleton! Washer and dryer in the 2 car attached garage. Pet may be allowed upon approval and $25 additional rent per month.
$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)
For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003
The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.