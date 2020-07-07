All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:12 PM

1511 Goldrush Way

1511 Gold Rush Way · No Longer Available
Location

1511 Gold Rush Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom attached home in Jeffries Ranch. New appliances, newly remodeled kitchen, new vinyl plank flooring, and new paint!! Living room has vaulted ceilings, and French doors from the living room to the patio, and gas fireplace. Master bedroom has French doors to the patio, and two closets with mirror doors. Guest bedroom has built in wood shelves. Community pool & spa. Easy access to Hwy-76 and the back gate of Camp Pendleton! Washer and dryer in the 2 car attached garage. Pet may be allowed upon approval and $25 additional rent per month.

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Goldrush Way have any available units?
1511 Goldrush Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 Goldrush Way have?
Some of 1511 Goldrush Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Goldrush Way currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Goldrush Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Goldrush Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 Goldrush Way is pet friendly.
Does 1511 Goldrush Way offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Goldrush Way offers parking.
Does 1511 Goldrush Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 Goldrush Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Goldrush Way have a pool?
Yes, 1511 Goldrush Way has a pool.
Does 1511 Goldrush Way have accessible units?
No, 1511 Goldrush Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Goldrush Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Goldrush Way does not have units with dishwashers.

