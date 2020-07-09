All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1496 Chaparral Way

1496 Chaparral Way · No Longer Available
Location

1496 Chaparral Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Great 2B/2.5BA Townhome w/ Garage, W/D, & Private Yard - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 2B/2.5BA Townhome available for lease in the Mission Meadows community in Oceanside. This property features 1,295 SF of living space and boasts:

- Brand new carpet! Carpet located upstairs only.
- 2 Car garage
- Washer/Dryer included
- Low maintenance private yard w/ covered patio area
- Front entry opens to spacious living room
- Living room features: cathedral ceilings, cozy fireplace w/ brick accents, hardwood flooring, and backyard access
- Half bath on main level for convenience
- Living room leads to separate dining area w/ light fixture
- Well designed kitchen features: hardwood flooring, great cabinet space, and ample counter top space
- Spacious master bedroom features: new carpet, cathedral ceilings, dual closets w/ mirrored wardrobe doors, & attached bathroom
- Master bathroom features large vanity, & shower w/ glass doors
- Light & bright second bedroom
- Second full bathroom features shower/tub combo
- Community Features: Pool, BBQ area, & guest parking
-Approximately 10 miles from the beach!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2225
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider 1 pet for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside
- FLOORING: Hardwood, New carpet
- PARKING: 2 car garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT:1988
- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3_3fIsN67k&feature=youtu.be

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL PROVISIONS: Carpet depicted in photos is older. New carpet photos will be updated soon!
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE3872437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1496 Chaparral Way have any available units?
1496 Chaparral Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1496 Chaparral Way have?
Some of 1496 Chaparral Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1496 Chaparral Way currently offering any rent specials?
1496 Chaparral Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1496 Chaparral Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1496 Chaparral Way is pet friendly.
Does 1496 Chaparral Way offer parking?
Yes, 1496 Chaparral Way offers parking.
Does 1496 Chaparral Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1496 Chaparral Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1496 Chaparral Way have a pool?
Yes, 1496 Chaparral Way has a pool.
Does 1496 Chaparral Way have accessible units?
No, 1496 Chaparral Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1496 Chaparral Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1496 Chaparral Way has units with dishwashers.

