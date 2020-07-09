1496 Chaparral Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Great 2B/2.5BA Townhome w/ Garage, W/D, & Private Yard - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 2B/2.5BA Townhome available for lease in the Mission Meadows community in Oceanside. This property features 1,295 SF of living space and boasts:



- Brand new carpet! Carpet located upstairs only.

- 2 Car garage

- Washer/Dryer included

- Low maintenance private yard w/ covered patio area

- Front entry opens to spacious living room

- Living room features: cathedral ceilings, cozy fireplace w/ brick accents, hardwood flooring, and backyard access

- Half bath on main level for convenience

- Living room leads to separate dining area w/ light fixture

- Well designed kitchen features: hardwood flooring, great cabinet space, and ample counter top space

- Spacious master bedroom features: new carpet, cathedral ceilings, dual closets w/ mirrored wardrobe doors, & attached bathroom

- Master bathroom features large vanity, & shower w/ glass doors

- Light & bright second bedroom

- Second full bathroom features shower/tub combo

- Community Features: Pool, BBQ area, & guest parking

-Approximately 10 miles from the beach!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2225

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider 1 pet for additional $40 monthly pet rent



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Oceanside

- FLOORING: Hardwood, New carpet

- PARKING: 2 car garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT:1988

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3_3fIsN67k&feature=youtu.be



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL PROVISIONS: Carpet depicted in photos is older. New carpet photos will be updated soon!

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE3872437)