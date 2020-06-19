All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 28 2020 at 1:43 AM

1360 Temple Heights Dr

1360 Temple Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1360 Temple Heights Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 55+ Community in Peacock Hills! Oceanside. Pet Friendly!! Beautifully remodeled home with new kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room in home with full-sized washer and dryer. Nice backyard with views of the mountains and agricultural groves of Oceanside. Dual-paned windows, ceiling fans. Wonderful kitchen with new counter tops and cupboards, 5-burner gas stove. Beautiful ceramic tile flooring with brand new carpet in bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Gardener included once per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Temple Heights Dr have any available units?
1360 Temple Heights Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 Temple Heights Dr have?
Some of 1360 Temple Heights Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Temple Heights Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Temple Heights Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Temple Heights Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 Temple Heights Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1360 Temple Heights Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Temple Heights Dr offers parking.
Does 1360 Temple Heights Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 Temple Heights Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Temple Heights Dr have a pool?
No, 1360 Temple Heights Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1360 Temple Heights Dr have accessible units?
No, 1360 Temple Heights Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Temple Heights Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 Temple Heights Dr has units with dishwashers.
