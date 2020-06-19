1360 Temple Heights Dr

Amenities
Lovely 55+ Community in Peacock Hills! Oceanside. Pet Friendly!! Beautifully remodeled home with new kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room in home with full-sized washer and dryer. Nice backyard with views of the mountains and agricultural groves of Oceanside. Dual-paned windows, ceiling fans. Wonderful kitchen with new counter tops and cupboards, 5-burner gas stove. Beautiful ceramic tile flooring with brand new carpet in bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Gardener included once per month.