Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful family home has it all! Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom plus loft, 2.5 bath, in Mission Point Community. Recently updated with over 1,700 sq ft, bright kitchen overlooking the oversized private yard with no neighbors behind and located on an intimate cul-de-sac. 2 car garage, community pool and spa, close to freeways, shopping and schools