1275 Cottonwood Available 10/15/19 2-Story Home in Rancho Del Oro Area with Sparkling Pool! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely two story single family home with a pool! The kitchen features granite counter tops. Wood laminate floors downstairs. There is a ground floor laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. The backyard features a sparkling pool, private patio and mature fruit trees. Pool service and landscaper is included. Cat or Dog will be considered, pet deposit is required. Close to Guajome Park and Camp Pendleton.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,500.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Flexible, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Microwave
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Formal dining room
Patio
Dining Area
Family Room
Living Room
Storage space
2 Story
Eat in kitchen
Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
Downstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Private Pool
Pool Service
Gardener included
Pool View
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Empresa Elementary
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1275-Cottonwood-Dr--Oceanside-CA-92056-1735/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours:
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
