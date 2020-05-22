All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
1275 Cottonwood
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1275 Cottonwood

1275 Cottonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1275 Cottonwood Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1275 Cottonwood Available 10/15/19 2-Story Home in Rancho Del Oro Area with Sparkling Pool! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely two story single family home with a pool! The kitchen features granite counter tops. Wood laminate floors downstairs. There is a ground floor laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. The backyard features a sparkling pool, private patio and mature fruit trees. Pool service and landscaper is included. Cat or Dog will be considered, pet deposit is required. Close to Guajome Park and Camp Pendleton.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,500.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Flexible, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Stove
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Microwave
Dishwasher
Fire Place
Formal dining room
Patio
Dining Area
Family Room
Living Room
Storage space
2 Story
Eat in kitchen
Laminate Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
Downstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Private Pool
Pool Service
Gardener included
Pool View
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Empresa Elementary
Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1275-Cottonwood-Dr--Oceanside-CA-92056-1735/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours:
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3462104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 Cottonwood have any available units?
1275 Cottonwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1275 Cottonwood have?
Some of 1275 Cottonwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 Cottonwood currently offering any rent specials?
1275 Cottonwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 Cottonwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 1275 Cottonwood is pet friendly.
Does 1275 Cottonwood offer parking?
Yes, 1275 Cottonwood offers parking.
Does 1275 Cottonwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1275 Cottonwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 Cottonwood have a pool?
Yes, 1275 Cottonwood has a pool.
Does 1275 Cottonwood have accessible units?
No, 1275 Cottonwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 Cottonwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1275 Cottonwood has units with dishwashers.
