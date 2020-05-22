Amenities

1275 Cottonwood Available 10/15/19 2-Story Home in Rancho Del Oro Area with Sparkling Pool! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Lovely two story single family home with a pool! The kitchen features granite counter tops. Wood laminate floors downstairs. There is a ground floor laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. The backyard features a sparkling pool, private patio and mature fruit trees. Pool service and landscaper is included. Cat or Dog will be considered, pet deposit is required. Close to Guajome Park and Camp Pendleton.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,500.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Flexible, Dog Under 30 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Stove

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Microwave

Dishwasher

Fire Place

Formal dining room

Patio

Dining Area

Family Room

Living Room

Storage space

2 Story

Eat in kitchen

Laminate Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Tile Flooring

Downstairs Laundry

2 Car Garage

Private Pool

Pool Service

Gardener included

Pool View

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Empresa Elementary

Middle School: Roosevelt Middle School

High School: Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1275-Cottonwood-Dr--Oceanside-CA-92056-1735/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours:

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE3462104)