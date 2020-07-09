1213 Division Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous inside! 1Bdm 1Ba upstairs corner unit that has been remodeled from head to toe. Brand new kitchen cabinets, new fixtures, and newer paint. Detached 1 car garage plus an extra parking space make this a perfect place to call home. Just minutes from the beach and newly revitalized Mission Ave. Easy freeway access and close to Oceanside high school. Tenant pays SDGE & RUBS; No Pets Please.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 2/29/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.