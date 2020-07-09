1213 Division Street

Amenities
Gorgeous inside! 1Bdm 1Ba upstairs corner unit that has been remodeled from head to toe. Brand new kitchen cabinets, new fixtures, and newer paint. Detached 1 car garage plus an extra parking space make this a perfect place to call home. Just minutes from the beach and newly revitalized Mission Ave. Easy freeway access and close to Oceanside high school. Tenant pays SDGE & RUBS; No Pets Please.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 2/29/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.