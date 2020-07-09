All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 14 2020 at 7:50 PM

1213 Division Street

1213 Division Street · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Division Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous inside! 1Bdm 1Ba upstairs corner unit that has been remodeled from head to toe. Brand new kitchen cabinets, new fixtures, and newer paint. Detached 1 car garage plus an extra parking space make this a perfect place to call home. Just minutes from the beach and newly revitalized Mission Ave. Easy freeway access and close to Oceanside high school. Tenant pays SDGE & RUBS; No Pets Please.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 2/29/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Division Street have any available units?
1213 Division Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 1213 Division Street currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Division Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Division Street pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Division Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1213 Division Street offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Division Street offers parking.
Does 1213 Division Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Division Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Division Street have a pool?
No, 1213 Division Street does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Division Street have accessible units?
No, 1213 Division Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Division Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 Division Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 Division Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 Division Street does not have units with air conditioning.
