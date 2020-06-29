All apartments in Oceanside
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 10 2020 at 7:53 PM

1180 Civic Center Drive

1180 Civic Center Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1180 Civic Center Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath has a large open floor plan with wood laminate flooring in the living area and new carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen currently being remodeled!! Patio directly off the Master bedroom. Close to the beach! Lushly landscaped community. Enjoy the refreshing Pool and Spa. Water and Trash are PAID! Conveniently located close to the elevator. Walking distance to Downtown Oceanside. Less than a mile to the Oceanside Pier, Oceanside Transit Center and many restaurants! Sorry, No Pets!

$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)

For more information contact:
Spangler Realty
3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101
Carlsbad, Ca. 92008
www.spanglerrealty.com
(760)434-7353
DRE License#: 01222003

The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1180 Civic Center Drive have any available units?
1180 Civic Center Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1180 Civic Center Drive have?
Some of 1180 Civic Center Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1180 Civic Center Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1180 Civic Center Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1180 Civic Center Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1180 Civic Center Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1180 Civic Center Drive offer parking?
No, 1180 Civic Center Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1180 Civic Center Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1180 Civic Center Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1180 Civic Center Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1180 Civic Center Drive has a pool.
Does 1180 Civic Center Drive have accessible units?
No, 1180 Civic Center Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1180 Civic Center Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1180 Civic Center Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
