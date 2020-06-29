1180 Civic Center Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool hot tub

3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath has a large open floor plan with wood laminate flooring in the living area and new carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen currently being remodeled!! Patio directly off the Master bedroom. Close to the beach! Lushly landscaped community. Enjoy the refreshing Pool and Spa. Water and Trash are PAID! Conveniently located close to the elevator. Walking distance to Downtown Oceanside. Less than a mile to the Oceanside Pier, Oceanside Transit Center and many restaurants! Sorry, No Pets!



$40 Screening fee per Adult (18 yrs and older)



For more information contact:

Spangler Realty

3088 Pio Pico Dr., Ste.101

Carlsbad, Ca. 92008

www.spanglerrealty.com

(760)434-7353

DRE License#: 01222003



The material in this advertisement and on our website has been prepared by Spangler Realty, Inc. The material is for informational purposes only and does not constitute real estate advice. While we do our best to keep this information regularly updated, it is not guaranteed to be correct, complete, or up to date. Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.