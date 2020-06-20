All apartments in Oceanside
1019 Costa Pacifica
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:18 AM

1019 Costa Pacifica

1019 Costa Pacifica Way · (760) 271-2228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1019 Costa Pacifica Way, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1109 · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1407 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
During these uncertain times when we're staying close to home, this FURNISHED MOVE-IN RENTAL IS IDEAL. With local walking/biking trails outside your door, Costa Pacifica offers a safe gated community. This model-perfect Townhome at Oside Harbor has it all: First Floor BDR & full BA, New paint inside & out, tiled bathrooms, Upgraded Hardwood Tiger-Eye Wood Flooring, New Dishwasher, Stacked Washer & Dryer, Hunter Douglas Blinds, and more. HOA includes: Underground gated parking, pool, spa, workout & More!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Costa Pacifica have any available units?
1019 Costa Pacifica has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 Costa Pacifica have?
Some of 1019 Costa Pacifica's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Costa Pacifica currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Costa Pacifica isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Costa Pacifica pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Costa Pacifica is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1019 Costa Pacifica offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Costa Pacifica does offer parking.
Does 1019 Costa Pacifica have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Costa Pacifica offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Costa Pacifica have a pool?
Yes, 1019 Costa Pacifica has a pool.
Does 1019 Costa Pacifica have accessible units?
No, 1019 Costa Pacifica does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Costa Pacifica have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 Costa Pacifica has units with dishwashers.
