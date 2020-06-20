1019 Costa Pacifica

Amenities

During these uncertain times when we're staying close to home, this FURNISHED MOVE-IN RENTAL IS IDEAL. With local walking/biking trails outside your door, Costa Pacifica offers a safe gated community. This model-perfect Townhome at Oside Harbor has it all: First Floor BDR & full BA, New paint inside & out, tiled bathrooms, Upgraded Hardwood Tiger-Eye Wood Flooring, New Dishwasher, Stacked Washer & Dryer, Hunter Douglas Blinds, and more. HOA includes: Underground gated parking, pool, spa, workout & More!!!