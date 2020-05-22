1014 Shafer St

Amenities

House for Rent

1014 Shafer

Oceanside, CA 92054



2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

1 Car Garage

1300 sq. ft.

Ocean View

Water & Trash Included

Inside Laundry Room

Pets on Approval

Dual Sinks and Dual Closets in Master

Few Miles to Camp Pendleton

Professionally Rented by Squared Away Real Estate



This is a big, open floor plan home for rent west of the 5 hwy. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with dual closets. The kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking with amazing views. The formal dining room is huge. The living room is massive with Ocean View and Fireplace. The front yard is your actual back yard and fully fenced. The entire property is on 14,000 sqft lot the back yard is community property. There is a single person living below the house in the attached in-law studio. Water and Trash included and SDG&E is a pro-rated amount per month depending on the amount of people living in the house. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Dual Oven Cooktop, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Room, Fireplace and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-525-6893

Text me for the Fastest Response

SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi