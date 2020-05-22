All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 10 2020

1014 Shafer St

1014 Shafer Street · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Shafer Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
House for Rent
1014 Shafer
Oceanside, CA 92054

2 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
1 Car Garage
1300 sq. ft.
Ocean View
Water & Trash Included
Inside Laundry Room
Pets on Approval
Dual Sinks and Dual Closets in Master
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Rented by Squared Away Real Estate

This is a big, open floor plan home for rent west of the 5 hwy. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with dual closets. The kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking with amazing views. The formal dining room is huge. The living room is massive with Ocean View and Fireplace. The front yard is your actual back yard and fully fenced. The entire property is on 14,000 sqft lot the back yard is community property. There is a single person living below the house in the attached in-law studio. Water and Trash included and SDG&E is a pro-rated amount per month depending on the amount of people living in the house. The home has a Fridge, Dishwasher, Dual Oven Cooktop, Washer/Dryer (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Room, Fireplace and Ceiling Fans. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Text me for the Fastest Response
SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Shafer St have any available units?
1014 Shafer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 Shafer St have?
Some of 1014 Shafer St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Shafer St currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Shafer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Shafer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Shafer St is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Shafer St offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Shafer St offers parking.
Does 1014 Shafer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 Shafer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Shafer St have a pool?
No, 1014 Shafer St does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Shafer St have accessible units?
No, 1014 Shafer St does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Shafer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Shafer St has units with dishwashers.
