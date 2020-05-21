All apartments in Oceanside
1014 S Myers St.
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

1014 S Myers St

1014 Myers St · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Myers St, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Attractive Studio only 1/2 block to the Ocean! - Property Id: 102069

This adorable studio is located only 1/2 block to the ocean. It is on the second floor and the balcony has a great ocean view! It is a perfect for a single person. The rent $1310 includes all utilities (electric, gas, water, trash, internet and landscaping). It is in a great location that is walking distance to downtown, restaurants and shops. There is a common use yard that is well maintained.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102069
Property Id 102069

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4916255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1014 S Myers St have any available units?
1014 S Myers St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 S Myers St have?
Some of 1014 S Myers St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 S Myers St currently offering any rent specials?
1014 S Myers St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 S Myers St pet-friendly?
No, 1014 S Myers St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 1014 S Myers St offer parking?
No, 1014 S Myers St does not offer parking.
Does 1014 S Myers St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 S Myers St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 S Myers St have a pool?
No, 1014 S Myers St does not have a pool.
Does 1014 S Myers St have accessible units?
No, 1014 S Myers St does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 S Myers St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 S Myers St does not have units with dishwashers.

