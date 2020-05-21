1014 S Myers St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal some paid utils internet access range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Attractive Studio only 1/2 block to the Ocean! - Property Id: 102069



This adorable studio is located only 1/2 block to the ocean. It is on the second floor and the balcony has a great ocean view! It is a perfect for a single person. The rent $1310 includes all utilities (electric, gas, water, trash, internet and landscaping). It is in a great location that is walking distance to downtown, restaurants and shops. There is a common use yard that is well maintained.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102069

Property Id 102069



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4916255)