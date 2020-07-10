100 Sportfisher Dr

Amenities

2 Bedroom Exclusive Oceanside Beachside Living Enjoy exclusive Oceanside beachside living in this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. This immaculate and highly upgraded unit is located in the luxurious Montego building and is just steps to the sand, Oceanside pier and plenty of restaurants! The large kitchen features granite countertops and high end stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. There is also an in unit laundry room with washer and dryer included. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom and a large walk in closet. The roof top resort style deck is ideal for entertaining with breathtaking ocean views, fire pits and BBQ area. 2 underground parking space are included. No pets allowed at this property.