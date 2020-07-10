All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

100 Sportfisher Dr

100 Sportfisher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

100 Sportfisher Drive, Oceanside, CA 92054
Downtown Oceanside

Amenities

2 Bedroom Exclusive Oceanside Beachside Living Enjoy exclusive Oceanside beachside living in this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. This immaculate and highly upgraded unit is located in the luxurious Montego building and is just steps to the sand, Oceanside pier and plenty of restaurants! The large kitchen features granite countertops and high end stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. There is also an in unit laundry room with washer and dryer included. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom and a large walk in closet. The roof top resort style deck is ideal for entertaining with breathtaking ocean views, fire pits and BBQ area. 2 underground parking space are included. No pets allowed at this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Sportfisher Dr have any available units?
100 Sportfisher Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Sportfisher Dr have?
Some of 100 Sportfisher Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Sportfisher Dr currently offering any rent specials?
100 Sportfisher Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Sportfisher Dr pet-friendly?
No, 100 Sportfisher Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 100 Sportfisher Dr offer parking?
Yes, 100 Sportfisher Dr offers parking.
Does 100 Sportfisher Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Sportfisher Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Sportfisher Dr have a pool?
No, 100 Sportfisher Dr does not have a pool.
Does 100 Sportfisher Dr have accessible units?
No, 100 Sportfisher Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Sportfisher Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Sportfisher Dr has units with dishwashers.
